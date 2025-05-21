Rohit Sharma announced his Test retirement via an Instagram story earlier in May. Now, fans are planning to a special tribute to him during MI vs DC clash today

Earlier this week, Virat Kohli's fans honoured his Test career by wearing white jerseys at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Despite the Bengaluru match against Kolkata Knight Riders being cancelled due to rain, fans remained enthusiastic. Now, Rohit Sharma's fans are planning their tribute to him in a simmilar way as "Wear White For Rohit" campaign is trending on 'X' in India since Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma announced his Test retirement via an Instagram story earlier in May. He ended his career with 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, including 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries. Sharma played 67 Tests and led India in 24, with the team achieving 12 wins, 9 losses, and 3 draws under his captaincy.

“Hello everyone, I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It’s been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format," Sharma announced on his Instagram story.

Now, Mumbai Indians fans are planing to pay tribute to him for his illustrious Test career at Wankhede Stadium on May 21 during MI vs DC (Delhi Capitals) clash. A Mumbai Indians fan page shared a message on social media, urging fans to wear white as a tribute to Rohit Sharma. The message invited fans to wear Test whites or plain white t-shirts to the match, aiming to create a sea of white in the stadium.

“Let’s paint the Wankhede stadium white by wearing white jerseys for Rohit, we should do this for our captain Rohit. The guy who saved our honour for 6 years and single-handedly took us to 2 WTC finals retired from Test cricket without a proper send-off, so the least we can do for him is wear the white jersey to pay him a proper tribute," wrote a user on ‘X’.

This tribute coincides with a crucial moment for the Mumbai Indians, who are competing for a playoff spot. They currently hold the fourth position with 14 points, closely followed by Delhi Capitals with 13 points. The result of their upcoming match could determine their playoff entry.

If the Mumbai Indians secure this win, they will get a playoff spot, while a loss will benefit Delhi Capitals. However, a washout will force both teams to win their final matches against Punjab Kings to advance.