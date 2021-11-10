'Wear a Skirt to School Day': THIS is why boys and male teachers wore skirt to school

To promote gender equality a school in Scotland's capital city of Edinburgh is encouraging both boys and girls and both male and female teachers to wear a skirt. Castleview Primary school in Edinburgh celebrated an event called 'Wear a Skirt to School Day' on November 4. As per this, everyone male student and teacher had to sport a skirt on the school premises.

The event however was based on free will and students who didn't want to participate in the event were not forced to wear skirts by the school authorities. A teacher named Miss White promoted the event on her social media handle, saying this was more about learning about the importance of breaking down gender stereotypes.

So proud of our P6 pupils who made the choice to support Mikel Gomez and #LaRopaNoTieneGenero campaign by wearing skirts to school. Our pupils are free to wear the uniform that best suits them EVERY day of the year Our pupils are incredible for organising this pic.twitter.com/76oGFO0LIJ — Miss White (@MissWhiteCV) November 4, 2021

"We want our school to be inclusive and promote equality," an email from Castleview Primary in Edinburgh said to parents," an international media reported. The email mentioned that they wanted their students to be comfortable, so they could wear leggings or pants under the skirt. They also offered a pair of skirts to students who didn't possess one.

This initiative by the Edinburgh school drew inspiration from a campaign in Spain where teachers and students wore skirts to class in support of student Mikel Gomez, who was expelled for wearing one last year. The initiative by the school had mixed reactions from both parents and social media users.