'We will overtake China': Devotee claims lord Krishna Idol has heartbeat, doctor called to examine

A video has grabbed a lot of attention online and has left many viewers completely shocked. It shows a bizarre scene inside a temple where a doctor is checking the heartbeat in a deity's idol. Yes, you read that right. The moment has taken social media by storm.

According to reports, the whole incident started when a devotee present during a religious ritual claimed that he heard a heartbeat from the idol. The ritual was a traditional ceremony called Prana Pratishtha. What happened next left everyone present shocked. A doctor was reportedly called in to confirm if a heartbeat was indeed heard.

In the clip, a man, presumably a doctor, is seen leaning in with a stethoscope to listen carefully to the sound of the idol. Soon after, another man steps forward and repeats the same action. Around them, a group of people are praying, and the sound of a conch can also be heard.

Watch here:

Social media reaction:

The video is going viral online and people are reacting to it in varying ways. Some are shocked, while others are making sarcastic or funny comments.

One user said, "Hope the doctor checked the devotee too."

Another user wrote, ''I need to reduce my screentime.''

A third user commented, ''You sure it’s not the drums in the background!?''

Another user wrote, ''This is how we will overtake China.''

