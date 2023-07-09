'We ready to recruit her': Woman’s unique vehicle made with staples impresses Anand Mahindra, viral video

Woman’s unique vehicle made with staples impresses Anand Mahindra (Pic credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, has a Twitter profile that serves as a captivating source of inspiration, showcasing the incredible potential of human innovation. Not only does he regularly share his own insights and experiences, but he also actively encourages people to share their own inventions and breakthroughs.

One of the recent posts shared by Mahindra caught the attention of many. It featured an intriguing video that displayed the ingenuity of a woman who managed to create a small vehicle using nothing but staples. What made this feat even more impressive was the fact that she achieved it without the use of any glue or additional materials. The video showcased the step-by-step process of how she meticulously stacked the staples, transforming them into a vehicle.

How on earth did she come up with this idea using just simple staples?? Incredibly creative but she should work on real car manufacturing &design now. We’ll be ready to recruit her! pic.twitter.com/UBxjxvm91P July 8, 2023

cre_Trending

Mahindra shared the clip with a caption that reads,"How on earth did she come up with this idea using just simple staples?? Incredibly creative but she should work on real car manufacturing & design now. We’ll be ready to recruit her!"

The post quickly gained traction, garnering over 1.5 m views and a myriad of reactions. Viewers were captivated by the extraordinary skill and creativity displayed in the video. The precision with which the staples were arranged to form the vehicle left many in awe. People flooded the comments section, commending the individual behind the concept for their remarkable talent and innovation.

One user summed it up by stating, "This is creativity at its finest."

Another user couldn't contain their amazement, exclaiming, "Wow, this is absolutely amazing!"

Anand Mahindra's Twitter profile continues to be a platform where extraordinary ideas and innovations are celebrated, inspiring others to think outside the box and pursue their own creative endeavors.