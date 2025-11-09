‘We’re not robots’: Gurugram man’s viral video highlights mental toll of toxic work culture

In the clip, Dayal, recording himself from his rented room, describes the fatigue and monotony that pervade his daily life.

A Gurugram man shared a video detailing how his 9-to-5 corporate job has taken a toll on his mental health and disrupted his work-life balance.

Posted by an Instagram user named Director Dayal, the video has been viewed over 6.5 million times.

In the clip, Dayal, recording himself from his rented room, describes the fatigue and monotony that pervade his daily life. "To those who say work-life balance doesn't matter, I want to tell you why," he says.

Showing his cluttered room, he says, "I paid over 14,000 rupees for this small space. These clothes have been lying here for a week. These coriander leaves have dried up, and utensils have been in the basin for four days."

Pointing to a lamp in the background, he explains, "I bought this from Banjara Market hoping to light it after work, watch a movie, and relax. But that's far from reality."

Describing his schedule, Dayal says, "I'm working 12-hour shifts. My condition is worse than any labourer's."

He adds, "Three people need to understand my situation—first, my boss. I don't want your job, nor your money. I'm mentally exhausted. Second, my family. If I can't answer your calls, please understand, because I'm busy with something important. And third, the girl I'm doing all this for. This is the most I can do."

Instagram users responded to Dayal's emotional post; many could relate to his struggle. One user wrote, "Start saying no, brother. Unless you do, no one will listen." Another user wrote, "My condolences to you, brother."

A user shared a similar experience: "This is very important. I remember the hardships I faced at my first company. I would leave home at 7:30 in the morning and return at midnight. I lost 8 kilos in six months. My manager even made fun of me for taking lunch breaks. There was no pay for overtime or weekends. Eventually, I improved my skills, left that company, and joined JP Morgan. Life got better after that."

However, not everyone agreed. Some users blamed a lack of discipline rather than the job. One user said, "Dayal Bhai, don't attribute our lack of discipline to a 9-to-5 job. The mess in your room isn't because of your job, it's because of your lack of discipline. Get up, go to the gym, eat healthy, and take time for yourself. No one is coming to save you. Start changing your life."

Dayal's post sparked conversations about burnout, mental health, and boundaries in the corporate world: issues that many young professionals in urban India still struggle with.

