‘We love you!’ Irish man speaks Hindi to girlfriend’s mom on Diwali, internet can’t stop smiling

VIRAL
In the clip, Darren speaks to the Indian mother over the phone, saying, "Hello, how are you? Received your parcel, thank you. Very beautiful."
A video of an Irish man thanking his girlfriend's mother in Hindi for a gift he received on Diwali 2025 is going viral. His girlfriend, Sanskruti, shared the video on Instagram. The caption reads, "Some moments don't need translation."
The video was shared on the Instagram account operated by Sanskruti and her Irish boyfriend, Darren. In the clip, Darren speaks to the Indian mother over the phone, saying, "Hello, how are you? Received your parcel, thank you. Very beautiful."
Darren thanks her for sending traditional sweets like anarsa and laddu.
"Okay, son," the Indian mother replies.
"So go now (go to sleep now)," Darren says before bidding her good night.
Social media users were impressed by his thoughtful gesture.
One user wrote, "I found his words sweet and respectful."
Another commented, "This is the sweetest video I've ever seen."
Another said, "He's so warm and cordial."
Instagram users called him "cute," "sweet," and "Pookie."
Another user wrote, "We love you...from India."
Another user said, "This is so wonderful. What a lovely boyfriend/partner Darren is to you, Sanskruti!"
Another user wished, "God bless you both."
Another posted, "This is so cute."
