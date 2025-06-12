In the clip, she walks around the area, showing bottles and wrappers left behind by tourists.

Himachal Pradesh, known for its lush green valleys, tranquil waterfalls and heart-touching mountain views, attracts tourists from across the country and abroad. But today, this paradise is being ruined by human negligence. Recently, a video of the Lapas waterfall in Barot Valley has gone viral on social media, sparking anger and disappointment. A short clip shows a group of tourists drinking alcohol, throwing empty bottles and garbage into the water.

The video was recorded and shared by content creator Saumya Pathak on Instagram. In the short clip, she walks around the area, showing bottles, wrappers, and other litter left behind by visitors. Tourists can also be seen openly drinking near the flowing waterfall.

“See, this waterfall is in India. Very beautiful,” she says sarcastic tone. “But people drinking alcohol near the waterfall… Wherever there is a beautiful place in India, people will capitalise on it. People are selling things in shops, littering, throwing alcohol bottles.”

“We lack civic sense,” read the caption.

The video quickly caught the attention of social media users, who were shocked by such a lack of awareness and basic cleanliness and discipline. Many users expressed concern over how such actions could harm nature and spoil Himachal’s natural beauty.

One user commented, “Civic sense is a joke in India.” Another said, “The main issue is people don’t clean up after their picnic. Even in other countries, people drink outdoors, but they clean up after themselves.”

Some people also criticised the country’s education system for not teaching important life values.

One person wrote, “You are right. Even Next Gen isnt improvised in right direction.”

Another said, ''these alcoholic people spoil even most beautiful treks.''

A third user commented, ''wait till they erect a temple and claim the property for generations.''

Another user wrote, ''Civic sense is Joke in India.''

Another user said, ''I believe, it's the outcome of a failed education system. Why can't they teach civics sense, motor vehicle rules and basic constitutional law in schools. There needs to be a text book on civics sense and manners in schools all over india.''

