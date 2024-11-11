The clip shared by the creators of "Taambdi Chaamdi," Shreyas Sagvekar and Krunal Ghorpade, has gone viral, amassing over 1.5 million views.

The Marathi song "Taambdi Chaamdi" has gone viral globally, enchanting listeners in India and beyond with its infectious energy. Once a favourite in Indian pubs and parties, the track is now making waves in unexpected international locations. A recent video from Berlin, Germany, showcases an enthusiastic crowd dancing energetically to the song and joyfully chanting the memorable “lak-lak-lak-lak-lak” beat.

The clip shared by the creators of "Taambdi Chaamdi," Shreyas Sagvekar and Krunal Ghorpade, has gone viral, amassing over 1.5 million views and introducing both the song and Marathi music to a worldwide audience. Fans from various countries are expressing their enthusiasm, leading to a renewed interest in M-house music, a genre that fuses Marathi folk with contemporary electronic sounds. This phenomenon highlights the ability of music to connect cultures and celebrate diversity.

A recent video from Berlin, Germany, has highlighted the widespread appeal of "Taambdi Chaamdi" beyond India. Shared by the song’s creators, Shreyas Sagvekar and Krunal Ghorpade, the clip features an energetic party atmosphere where the crowd is fully engaged with the song's rhythm. As the iconic “lak-lak-lak-lak-lak” chant starts, attendees enthusiastically join in, dancing and chanting together.

Soon after the video went viral, netizens took to the comment section to express their excitment, fans are sharing their enthusiasm and pride over the international recognition of a Marathi song. User Anup Bhagat pinpointed the location, stating, “This video is from the party at HTW University, Wilhelminenhof, Berlin.” Another noted, “Marathi was always meant to go worldwide,” reflecting the joy of witnessing regional music celebrated on a global platform.

A third user said 'the boss of laka laka laka is Rajinikanth' and added laughter emoji to it. 'Great, we got the Gora certificate for this song,' said the fourth user.

The song’s creators also participated in the discussion, with Sagvekar humorously asking, “Somebody translate what that guy in front is saying?” in reference to an excited partygoer in the video. A viewer provided a translation, saying, “Dude, this is getting wild – I never would have thought!” One user expressed pride in their culture, commenting, "Proud to be Marathi," as they witnessed their heritage being embraced in a foreign setting. This lighthearted exchange underscores the song’s power to unite fans across different languages and cultures.

The success of "Taambdi Chaamdi" underscores the increasing global appeal of regional Indian music, bolstered by social media and streaming services. The song's themes, which address issues such as skin color, class disparities, and the universal fight for survival, resonate with audiences beyond India, connecting with listeners around the world.

The now-viral song exemplifies the ability of music to transcend cultural barriers and foster shared moments of joy. Its cross-cultural resonance serves as a reminder of music's power to bring people together across borders.