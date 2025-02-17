Elon Musk reportedly becomes a father for the 13th time as social media influencer Ashley St Clair claims she gave birth to his child, sparking discussions about his growing family.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has reportedly become a father once again, bringing his total number of children to thirteen. The news was revealed by US social media influencer Ashley St Clair, who claimed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that she gave birth to Musk’s child. In an interview with the New York Post, she mentioned that Musk wanted to keep the baby’s birth a secret for the safety of both the mother and child.

Musk’s Expanding Family Tree

This sudden announcement took many by surprise, but it is not the first time that Musk’s growing family has made headlines unexpectedly. Since 2002, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has fathered twelve children with three different women.

Musk was previously married to Justine Wilson for eight years, and the couple had five children together. Their twins, Vivian Jenna and Griffin, were born in 2004 via IVF, followed by triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian in 2006. The couple also had a baby boy named Nevada, who tragically passed away just weeks after birth.

Musk later had three children with Canadian musician Grimes. Their first son, X Æ A‑Xii, known as X, was born in 2020, followed by daughter Exa Dark Sideræl and son Techno Mechanicus.

In addition to his children with Wilson and Grimes, Musk also has three children with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. The pair share twins, son Strider and daughter Azure, and reportedly welcomed another child last year.

Reactions and Concerns

The billionaire’s ever-growing family has sparked discussions online, with many people joking about future inheritance battles. Some have compared Musk’s situation to a real-life Game of Thrones scenario, where his children could one day fight over his wealth and empire.

One social media user humorously commented, "Elon is treating fatherhood like a tech startup—rapid expansion, multiple partnerships, and zero customer support." Another joked, "Musk's legacy will be a bunch of kids competing to out-innovate each other for control of his empire. We don’t need AI taking over; his DNA will do it first."

Musk has previously spoken about his strong views on population growth, stating that he believes the world is facing an underpopulation crisis. In 2021, he said, “If people don’t have more children, civilization is going to crumble. Mark my words.”

Musk as a Father

Despite Musk’s growing number of children, his relationship with them has not always been smooth. His daughter, Vivian Wilson, who is transgender, has accused him of being an absent father and has cut ties with him.

Most of Musk’s children are kept away from the public eye, but his son X has been seen accompanying him at various events, including a meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office. Many believe X is Musk’s favorite child, as he frequently appears by his father’s side, even during work meetings.

Grimes, the child’s mother, has previously expressed concerns about X being in the public spotlight. She responded to a recent post about his appearance, saying, "He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank you for alerting me. But I’m glad he was polite. Sigh."

With Musk continuing to expand his family, the world remains curious about his unconventional approach to fatherhood and what the future holds for his children.