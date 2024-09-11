Twitter
Malaika Arora fans slam paparazzi for invading her privacy as they film her at parents' house after father's suicide

Meet Australia's richest Indian, once used to earn Rs 2500 a month, now has net worth of Rs…

Watch: Arjun Kapoor avoids paps as he rushes to be by Malaika Arora's side after her father's suicide

Meet woman, who worked as an assistant professor, cracked UPSC exam in fifth attempt, got AIR...

'We do not employ....': Company issues notice banning leave for this reason

Malaika Arora fans slam paparazzi for invading her privacy as they film her at parents' house after father's suicide

Meet Australia's richest Indian, once used to earn Rs 2500 a month, now has net worth of Rs…

Watch: Arjun Kapoor avoids paps as he rushes to be by Malaika Arora's side after her father's suicide

8 most expensive Indian weddings of all time

7 animals that can regrow their body parts

From Babur to Aurangzeb, this is what the Mughal kings loved to eat

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने कहा- 'कहां है RPF?'

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Malaika Arora fans slam paparazzi for invading her privacy as they film her at parents' house after father's suicide

Watch: Arjun Kapoor avoids paps as he rushes to be by Malaika Arora's side after her father's suicide

This 1990 film rejected by Amitabh Bachchan made Anil Kapoor a superstar, made for just Rs 2 crores, it earned Rs..

'We do not employ....': Company issues notice banning leave for this reason

A company faced backlash recently after a notice restricting employees' to take leave sparked controversy and went viral.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 02:05 PM IST

A company recently came under fire after a controversial notice targeting employees' right to take leave went viral. The notice, which was shared on social media, harshly reminded employees that taking time off to care for their sick children was no longer a valid excuse for missing work. It sparked outrage for its insensitive tone and the message it conveyed.

The notice read, “Attention all employees: Calling out because your child is sick is no longer a valid excuse to miss work and will now result in a write-up. We do not employ your children and as such their sickness is not an excuse for you to miss work. Go team.”

Shared by Reddit user ‘7_7_7’, the post quickly gained attention. Captioned, “Where would you report this kind of behaviour,” it received 1.3K upvotes within just three days, along with hundreds of reactions. The majority of commenters were outraged, criticizing the company’s disregard for employees’ family responsibilities.

where-would-you-report-this-kind-of-behaviour-v0-sgdxtib1vbnd1

One user sarcastically commented, “Yeah, I think that line was actually telling the 'team' to leave the company as fast as possible. Dust that resume off, folks.” Another added, “Lmao I came here to comment on that. The fact that they know they're being too mean, so they felt the need to soften the blow at the end.”

Others chimed in with similar experiences, reflecting how certain employers neglect workers' personal lives. Some users even suggested that such policies were the reason for growing dissatisfaction in corporate environments.

While the notice attempted to maintain a tone of professionalism with the closing phrase “Go team,” the damage was done. The post became a point of discussion about the increasing rift between employers and employees, and how rigid policies could lead to a toxic workplace environment.

 

 

 

