'We do not employ....': Company issues notice banning leave for this reason

A company faced backlash recently after a notice restricting employees' to take leave sparked controversy and went viral.

A company recently came under fire after a controversial notice targeting employees' right to take leave went viral. The notice, which was shared on social media, harshly reminded employees that taking time off to care for their sick children was no longer a valid excuse for missing work. It sparked outrage for its insensitive tone and the message it conveyed.

The notice read, “Attention all employees: Calling out because your child is sick is no longer a valid excuse to miss work and will now result in a write-up. We do not employ your children and as such their sickness is not an excuse for you to miss work. Go team.”

Shared by Reddit user ‘7_7_7’, the post quickly gained attention. Captioned, “Where would you report this kind of behaviour,” it received 1.3K upvotes within just three days, along with hundreds of reactions. The majority of commenters were outraged, criticizing the company’s disregard for employees’ family responsibilities.

One user sarcastically commented, “Yeah, I think that line was actually telling the 'team' to leave the company as fast as possible. Dust that resume off, folks.” Another added, “Lmao I came here to comment on that. The fact that they know they're being too mean, so they felt the need to soften the blow at the end.”

Others chimed in with similar experiences, reflecting how certain employers neglect workers' personal lives. Some users even suggested that such policies were the reason for growing dissatisfaction in corporate environments.

While the notice attempted to maintain a tone of professionalism with the closing phrase “Go team,” the damage was done. The post became a point of discussion about the increasing rift between employers and employees, and how rigid policies could lead to a toxic workplace environment.