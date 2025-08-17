'We did it': Bhopal woman secures Harvard admission, her family’s teary celebration caught on camera will move you

Public Holiday: Banks and schools in THESE states will be closed on August 18 and 19—Details Inside
The video has captured the attention of the internet, showing how an entire ecosystem is needed to make dreams come true and the overwhelming feeling when these goals are realised.
Getting into any Ivy League college in India is a dream for any student, and for a young woman from the city of Bhopal, her hopes soared when she received an acceptance email from Harvard. In a viral video, a user named Poorva Parwani shared the news of her Harvard admission with her family, which led to the family breaking down in tears, hugging and softly praying to God.
"We did it. I couldn't have done it without my people," Parwani captioned the heartwarming video.
As of last update, the video has garnered over 500,000 views and hundreds of comments, with social media users congratulating Parwani on her academic achievement.
Watch the video here
One user said, "This brought tears to my eyes. These reactions are priceless. Also, huge congratulations, girl," while another added, "OMG! Congratulations. Hopefully this is how I see myself in the future."
A third commented: "Although I don't know you personally, and this is the first time your account has come across my feed. But it's always nice to see others succeed. Congratulations."
In a video that followed, Parwani, who is now at the prestigious college, gave a brief tour of the campus and urged viewers to chase their dreams.
"This video is not a campus tour or a big announcement, it's just me... walking around Harvard, living a dream, reflecting, smiling, crying a little and remembering every version of me that dreamed this moment," Ms Parwani wrote.
He said, "If you are watching this video and are holding on to a dream, I hope this video inspires you to hold on to it even stronger."
