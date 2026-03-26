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'We’d like to make you the next supreme leader": Donald Trump's latest claim on Iran, netizens call him 'Ayatollah Donald J Trump', check reactions

As the US and Iran conflict is continuing with Iran and Israel striking at each other targets, among US President Donald Trump’s many claims regarding the war, his latest claim has sparked a hilarious series of memes on social media.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 26, 2026, 05:22 PM IST

'We’d like to make you the next supreme leader": Donald Trump's latest claim on Iran, netizens call him 'Ayatollah Donald J Trump', check reactions
Netizens have been making various memes on Donald Trump after his latest claims on Iran. (AI generated by social media users)
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As the US and Iran conflict is continuing with Iran and Israel striking at each other targets, among US President Donald Trump’s many claims regarding the war, his latest claim has sparked a hilarious series of memes on social media. 

The President made an unbelievable claim that Tehran wants him as supreme leader which has prompted hiarious reactions on social media. While speaking at the annual National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) fundraising dinner on Wednesday, March 25, Trump said, “There’s never been a head of a country that wanted that job less than being the head of Iran." We hear them very clearly. They say, ‘I don’t want it.’ We’d like to make you the next supreme leader.’ No, thank you. I don’t want it."

Social media reactions

Many users have criticised both the US and the Iranian regimes, while many have posted pictures of Donald Trump talking to another Donald Trump in the White House after Iranian Military spokesperson in his official statement said that Donald Trump must be talking to himself as no one in Iran is talking to anyone in America. One of the pictures posted by a user shows Donald Trump as the US President on one side and he himself in an Iranian Supreme Leader look sitting beside and talking to him. One of the users commented, "Ayatollah Donald J. Trump."

Trump's many claims

Trump’s latest claim came after Iran strnly clarified that no one from Iran is talking to anyone in the United States. While making statements about the war, many a time Trump has asserted that talks have been going on between the Islamic regime and the US and emphasised that Iran wanted to “make a deal".

Moreover, Trump went to the extent of even claiming that Iran was “on its knees" and desperate for a deal but unable to say so publicly due to “fear of being killed".

Speaking at a Republican fundraiser, Trump said Iran was on negotiating terms but afraid to say it openly. “They are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly, but they’re afraid to say it because they figure they’ll be killed by their own people. They’re also afraid they’ll be killed by us," he said.

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