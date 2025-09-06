Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'We can’t afford this' : UK Indian restaurant faces Rs 23,000 loss as families leave without paying bill

The group, comprising four adults and four children, had booked the table just 15 minutes in advance but twice as many people as expected turned up.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 06, 2025, 04:06 PM IST

'We can’t afford this' : UK Indian restaurant faces Rs 23,000 loss as families leave without paying bill
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

A family-run Indian restaurant in the UK is facing a financial loss after a group of six people fled without paying a bill of Rs 23,000 (£200). Raman Kaur and Narinder Singh Athwa, who run the family restaurant, shared their anguish on social media after two families reportedly fled without paying for a sumptuous Saturday night meal on August 30.

The group, comprising four adults and four children, had booked the table just 15 minutes in advance but twice as many people as expected turned up. They feasted on curries, side dishes and kids' meals and enjoyed the award-winning venue's lively atmosphere. As the evening wore on, the women and children slipped away, leaving the two men to pay. Despite trying five cards and phoning for a money transfer, they claimed they had "no way to pay", showed no ID, and left promising to pay by Monday, September 1. No payment has been made since.

The incident has now prompted the owners to release the CCTV footage and consider involving the police.

"We hate to do this, but it's our only option at the moment. Unfortunately, on Saturday night we had a table of two families who, after eating, drinking and having fun, tried five different cards, phoned different people to transfer money, and got £0 off a £200 bill!! Now we don't want to discriminate, as we have families from the same community who visit us regularly, and have never had any problems. These were new visitors, phoned to make a booking, 4 adults + 4 children. Other than the usual noise and running around babies make, we had no problems with any of them," the restaurant's Facebook post reads.

The post further read: "As a local family run business and an independent business, times are really tough, and the £200 bill not being paid has had a huge impact on our restaurant. We can't afford to go through something like this once, let alone again. What can we do? And thank you to the few tables who witnessed the situation and shared their thoughts with us. We hope you understand that highlighting this incident was our only option. That £200 bill could have helped us pay our staff, our bills or our stock."

The post has received widespread support, with customers pledging to increase bookings. One user wrote, "It's disgusting that they did this, especially when they knew they wouldn't pay. Personally, I would have called the police, but now at least, I'll share the pictures of them. As a regular at your restaurant, I know how hard you all work, and as you say, £200 is no small amount to lose."

Another commented, "This is theft, report it to the police and give them the footage from your cameras." A third user added, "I hope they make up for it, I'm so sorry this happened to your restaurant. Not only is it financially damaging, but it's really disappointing that people can do this to a hard-working team."

Also read: Chandra Grahan 2025: Date, time, sutak period, do’s and don’ts for lunar eclipse in India

 

