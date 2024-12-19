The video has sparked a wider conversation about the responsibilities of both hosts and guests when using homestay services.

A video shared by a Goa homestay owner showcasing the mess left behind by guests has ignited a fiery debate on social media. The video, posted by the owner of The Golden Perch, reveals the aftermath of a single-night stay, with claims that the guests caused significant damage to the property. The footage shows unwashed dishes piling up in the sink, milk stains across kitchen counters, and a cluttered bedroom, presenting a stark contrast to the pristine condition in which the house was initially handed over.

In the caption accompanying the video, the owner expressed his dismay, writing, “Enough with paradise, after two years of hosting, we finally got some trouble our way. When you put in effort and someone destroys it, something dies in you. But we need to get back up again and focus on making things better. We don’t expect things to be untouched, but leaving such a mess is just beyond any reasoning. We can at least be a little thoughtful. Running an Airbnb is not so easy on the heart.”

The video has sparked a wider conversation about the responsibilities of both hosts and guests when using homestay services. While many viewers resonated with the owner’s frustration, others were quick to point out that such establishments often charge cleaning fees and should anticipate some level of disorder.

Watch

“This is our problem: we always misuse others' things, whether it’s a rental home, car, or anything else. Bhai, paisa hi sab nahi hota. Insaan bano, janwar nahi,” commented one Instagram user, voicing their support for the owner’s concerns about respect and accountability.

Others suggested practical solutions for managing guest behavior. “Why don’t you include rules about this in your contract? Charge an advance stating certain guidelines. Many people still don’t understand the difference between staying at a hotel and an Airbnb. Make your own rules and communicate them clearly,” one user advised. Another echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that hosts should set clear expectations from the start.

However, some argued that guests on vacation should not be expected to handle heavy cleaning tasks. “People need a break when they’re on vacation. I don’t want to do dishes or fold my sheets. But wiping spills and rinsing dishes isn’t hard. At least pour some water and put things properly,” one user commented, striking a balance between guest convenience and basic courtesy.