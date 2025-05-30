India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack -- which had claimed 26 innocent lives -- is one of the most significant and major military actions till date. In the early hours of May 7, the entire country woke up to the news of Operation Sindoor, beaming with pride.

India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack -- which had claimed 26 innocent lives -- is one of the most significant and major military actions till date. In the early hours of May 7, the entire country woke up to the news of Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian armed forces which successfully destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

As the country is still beaming with pride over the valour of our armed forces, we have a heartwarming story to tell. A woman's emotional reunion with her pet dog at her home in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch has left netizens in tears. The video of the beautiful reunion has been shared on Instagram by Aparna Devyal.

It begins with Aparna heading to Poonch, with the title reading, "Meeting Chomu after war". Before meeting her furry friend, she smiles throughout her journey. As she reaches home, she hides in a corner to surprise the dog. Meanwhile, the little baby keeps sniffing her luggage and gets the idea that her "mumma" has arrived!

Next thing you see, as he spots Aparna hiding on the rooftop, he jumps with joy and welcomes her with licks and kisses. And needless to say, we are in tears!

Notably, in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan launched missile/drone attacks at Indian bordering states which had killed more than 10 innocent civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. As a result, several flights were cancelled and airport operations were shut.

