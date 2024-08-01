Water leaks from dome of new parliament after heavy rainfall, Congress slams Centre, shares video

The Lok Sabha Secretariat said that there was a minor leakage of water in the lobby.

After heavy rainfall in Delhi on Wednesday, water leaked from the dome of the new parliament building. A video shared by Congress also shows a bucket placed underneath the dome. The party has slammed the BJP-led Centre government over the issue. Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha on Thursday regarding water leakage in the Parliament Lobby.

He said that water leakage highlights "potential issues with the building's weather resilience, just one year after its completion." Congress official X account also shared the video of the incident. Check here:

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said that there was a minor leakage of water in the lobby as the adhesive material used to fix glass domes was slightly displaced and corrective measures were taken immediately. It also said that accumulated water opposite Makar Dwar of the Parliament building got drained out quickly.

The new Parliament building, part of the government's ambitious Rs 20,000 crore Central Vista Redevelopment Project, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, 2023. Opposition MPs including Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena (UBT) and RJD's Manoj Jha also referred to leakage in Parliament Lobby while participating in discussion in the Rajya Sabha on the demands for grants of the the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

