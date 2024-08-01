Twitter
Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is 'heartbroken' at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

NEET exam row: CBI files first charge sheet in paper leak case, 13 named as accused

'Never been hit so hard': Angela Carini in tears after losing bout to 'biological male' boxer Imane Khelif

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

Viral

Water leaks from dome of new parliament after heavy rainfall, Congress slams Centre, shares video

The Lok Sabha Secretariat said that there was a minor leakage of water in the lobby.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 01, 2024, 07:52 PM IST

Water leaks from dome of new parliament after heavy rainfall, Congress slams Centre, shares video
After heavy rainfall in Delhi on Wednesday, water leaked from the dome of the new parliament building. A video shared by Congress also shows a bucket placed underneath the dome. The party has slammed the BJP-led Centre government over the issue. Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha on Thursday regarding water leakage in the Parliament Lobby.

He said that water leakage highlights "potential issues with the building's weather resilience, just one year after its completion." Congress official X account also shared the video of the incident. Check here:

 

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said that there was a minor leakage of water in the lobby as the adhesive material used to fix glass domes was slightly displaced and corrective measures were taken immediately. It also said that accumulated water opposite Makar Dwar of the Parliament building got drained out quickly.

The new Parliament building, part of the government's ambitious Rs 20,000 crore Central Vista Redevelopment Project, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, 2023. Opposition MPs including Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena (UBT) and RJD's Manoj Jha also referred to leakage in Parliament Lobby while participating in discussion in the Rajya Sabha on the demands for grants of the the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

READ | Delhi Rains: Was cloudburst behind sudden heavy rainfall in capital? IMD says this

READ | Delhi Rains: Was cloudburst behind sudden heavy rainfall in capital? IMD says this
