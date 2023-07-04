Search icon
Watch: YouTuber captures Vande Bharat Express loco pilot’s cabin, viral video

The viral video shows what a loco pilot's cabin in Vande Bharat Express looks like.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 04:05 PM IST

Instagram screenshot: @journeyswithak

Several passengers have been sharing their first-class travel experiences via videos of the recently introduced Vande Bharat Express trains, which has caused a stir on many railway lines. Although its outstanding food, cleanliness, and speed have received high praise from many, there have also been a few incidents of dissatisfaction, as with any business.

However, one video, in particular, has captured internet users' interest. A YouTuber had the opportunity to travel in the Vande Bharat Express's rear cabin with the loco drivers. The riveting video that was recorded during this ride has now gone viral and provides an inside look at how the train operates.

Watch the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Malhotra (@journeyswithak)

Akshay Malhotra, a popular YouTuber with the channel "Journeys with AK," recently posted an eye-catching Instagram video showcasing a portion of his vlog that was filmed aboard the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express. The IG reel has received an astounding 1 million views, demonstrating the tremendous interest it has aroused among viewers.

Akshay provides an extensive look at the train's spacious spotless cabin in his in-depth vlog titled "Mumbai Goa Vande Bharat Express Train Journey," showing the loco pilots absorbed in handling the controls. He managed to obtain permission to access the rear cabin, as venturing into the front cabin was deemed too risky. 

He described the exhilarating experience of seeing the training cruise at an astonishing speed of 90 kmph while filming the video, capturing the surreal splendour of the scenic Konkan region.

