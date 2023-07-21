Watch: YouTuber Armaan Malik spotted sweating out with his new gym partner, video goes viral

Armaan Malik shared the gym video on July 16, where he is shown performing intense workouts and helping the girl lift heavy weights.

Famous YouTuber Armaan Malik has once again made headlines. People are speculating about his personal life after watching his latest gym video. Armaan Malik's life is quite different from ordinary people as he has two wives who live happily together. Now, his gym video has increased people's curiosity. In the YouTube video, he is seen working out with a new girl at the gym, and their chemistry has caught the fans' attention.

Armaan Malik shared the gym video on July 16, where he is shown performing intense workouts and helping the girl lift heavy weights. He seems completely focused on his workout. The girl with Armaan is Nishtha Midda, who is a famous influencer and close friend of Armaan.

People have been drawn to Armaan's bonding with Nishtha, and as a result, the video went viral. People are discussing their relationship and questioning Armaan's unusual life. One fan even said, "She is our third sister-in-law." It is worth noting that Armaan Malik was previously in the headlines when he married Payal Malik and his best friend Kritika Malik. Armaan and Payal got married in 2011 and they have a son named Chirayu Malik.

Despite having two wives, Armaan is living happily with his family. People are judging his relationships. In 2018, Armaan married Kritika without divorcing Payal. Armaan and his wives are living happily with their families. People have mixed opinions about their relationship. Last year, both of Armaan's wives were pregnant. Payal gave birth to twins, while Kritika gave birth to a baby boy named Jaid. Armaan, who is 32 years old, is a father to four children.

The situation has caught the attention of the public, and they are eagerly waiting for any further updates on Armaan Malik's personal life.