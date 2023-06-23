Watch: Youtuber Armaan Malik's dance with second wife Kritika goes viral, netizens say 'aag laga di'

screengrab

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a renowned YouTuber, has been generating significant buzz in the media recently. It all began when he joyfully announced the pregnancies of both his wives, sparking widespread attention. Ever since, Armaan has been openly sharing updates about their childbirth journeys and other related details. He recently celebrated the arrival of three children: twins named Ayaan (son) and Tuba (daughter) with his first wife, Payal, and another son named Zaid with his second wife, Kritika.

Due to various factors, Armaan has remained a constant subject of discussion and curiosity on social media platforms. Now, a video of Armaan Malik dancing with his second wife, Kritika, is rapidly gaining popularity on the internet.

The viral video captures Armaan and Kritika as they showcase their impressive dance moves to the energetic beats of the song "Zehar," sung by Armaan himself and Hardeep Khan. Their synchronized performance is captivating and has captured the attention of viewers.

Since being shared online, the video has received an overwhelming 67,000 likes. Netizens were awestruck by the couple's dance and took to the comments section to express their reactions.

One user exclaimed, "Wow, this is so amazing!" Their dance skills left a lasting impression on viewers, with comments flooding in expressing admiration and excitement for their electrifying performance.

The viral video not only showcases Armaan Malik's talents as a dancer but also provides a glimpse into the chemistry and shared joy between him and his second wife, Kritika.

Who is Armaan Malik?

Armaan Malik, a well-known personality, drew significant attention after he revealed the pregnancies of his two wives, Payal and Kritika, on December 4, 2022. However, in order to provide a more accurate account of the situation, it is necessary to clarify certain details.

Armaan Malik entered into marriage with his first wife, Payal, in 2011, and they share a child named Chirayu Malik. In 2018, Armaan married Kritika, who happened to be Payal's best friend, while still being legally married to Payal. This unconventional arrangement has resulted in all four individuals coexisting harmoniously under one roof.

The news of Kritika and Payal's simultaneous pregnancies took the online community by surprise when Armaan shared this joyful development on social media. The unique circumstance of both wives expecting at the same time added an intriguing aspect to their already extraordinary situation.