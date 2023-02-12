Search icon
Watch: Yashraj Mukhate recreates Pathaan's Besharam Rang as a 60s song with Shammi Kapoor, viral video breaks internet

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 01:52 PM IST

Deepika Padukone in Besharam Rang

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s latest release Pathaan has proved to a blockbuster hit as the film has earned over Rs 900 crore worldwide and it would not be wrong to say that Pathaan fever has gripped millions of people across the globe.

These days several social media influencers and fans are posting videos of recreated version of Pathaan’s songs Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Now, musician Yashraj Mukhate has joined the bandwagon and has come up with a unique recreated version of Besharam Rang.

Yashraj Mukhate, who is popular for giving hilarious twist to popular Bollywood songs and dialogues has posted a video imagining how Pathaan’s Besharam Rang would sound if it was made in the 60s. In the caption, he wrote, “sorry." The musician also tagged Vishal and Shekhar.

In the video, which has now gone viral, you can see yesteryear superstar Shammi Kapoor with a sad version of Besharam Rang playing in the background.

Here’s the viral video:

The video has grabbed the attention of netizens with many commenting on it too. “Now take a 60s song and make full faadu like Besharam Rang song," wrote an Instagram user. Another commented, “This track has to be a rejected track from the 60s this is the proof."

