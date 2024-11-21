The meeting, arranged by Guinness World Records, was shared with the public through a video on their official social media account, showcasing this remarkable encounter.

In a rare moment, Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest woman, met Rumeysa Gelgi, the world's tallest woman, for tea in London. The meeting, arranged by Guinness World Records, was shared with the public through a video on their official social media account, showcasing this remarkable encounter.

Rumeysa Gelgi, a 27-year-old woman from Turkey, stands at an impressive height of 7 feet 0.7 inches (215.16 cm), while Jyoti Amge, a 30-year-old woman from India, measures only 24.7 inches (62.8 cm) tall.

The meeting unfolded in a warm and intimate setting, with Rumeysa gracefully towering over Jyoti as they sat together at the table. As they enjoyed their drinks, Rumeysa complimented Jyoti, saying, "You are beautiful."

Watch the viral video here:

Born on January 1, 1997, Rumeysa is a Turkish advocate, researcher, and web developer. She holds several Guinness World Records, including those for the largest hands (female), longest fingers (female), and longest back (female). Additionally, she previously held the record for the tallest living female teenager.

Jyoti Kishanji Amge, born on December 16, 1993, in Nagpur, India, is an Indian actress. She is best known for her roles in American Horror Story (2011), Bigg Boss (2006), and American Horror Story: Freak Show – Extra-Ordinary Artists (2014).

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.