Watch: Woman with tricolor painted on face denied entry in Golden temple, viral video

A woman was allegedly denied entry to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, because she had the Tricolor painted on her face. On social media, a video of the incident has gone viral, angering a number of users.

The woman and a man are seen addressing the individual who denied her entry to the well-known Sikh shrine in the video that has gone viral on the internet. The person responded to the woman that she cannot enter because she wore a flag on her face when questioned about it.

One of the BJP spokesperson tagged the video and tweeted “any action @BhagwantMann Ji ?”

While social media users reacted angrily to the incident's video, the general secretary of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) gave an explanation.

"This is a Sikh shrine. Every religious place has its own decorum...We welcome everyone...We apologise if an official misbehaved...The flag on her face was not our national flag as it didn't have Ashoka Chakra. It could have been a political flag," Grewal said.