Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Woman with tricolor painted on face denied entry in Golden temple, viral video

A woman with a tricolour painted on her face was denied entry into Golden Temple in Amritsar. The video of the incident goes viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 01:38 PM IST

Watch: Woman with tricolor painted on face denied entry in Golden temple, viral video
Picture credit: Twitter screenshot: @JIX5A

A woman was allegedly denied entry to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, because she had the Tricolor painted on her face. On social media, a video of the incident has gone viral, angering a number of users.

The woman and a man are seen addressing the individual who denied her entry to the well-known Sikh shrine in the video that has gone viral on the internet. The person responded to the woman that she cannot enter because she wore a flag on her face when questioned about it.

One of the BJP spokesperson tagged the video and tweeted “any action @BhagwantMann Ji ?” 

While social media users reacted angrily to the incident's video, the general secretary of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) gave an explanation.

"This is a Sikh shrine. Every religious place has its own decorum...We welcome everyone...We apologise if an official misbehaved...The flag on her face was not our national flag as it didn't have Ashoka Chakra. It could have been a political flag," Grewal said. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Femina Miss India 2023: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, others walk red carpet in style
From Will Smith-Chris Rock slapgate, Moonlight goof-up to #OscarsSoWhite, look at biggest Oscar controversies
Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: From Amaravathi to Nandeeswarudu, 5 famous movies of the late actor and TDP leader
Chiranjeevi claps muhurat shot for Rashmika Mandanna, Nithiin, Venky Kudumula's new film; see photos
Shivamogga Airport: Stunning pictures of new Karnataka airport go viral ahead of launch, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Telangana TS SSC Result 2023: Manabadi Telangana class result likely to be declared soon at bse.telangana.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.