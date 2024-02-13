Watch: Woman 'washes' naan under running water before eating it, viral video sparks online debate

"The leftover food tastes 10 times better than it does the night before ISTG (I swear to God) nobody can fight me on this," stated Alishay while sharing her video.

Normally people reheat and consume leftover food from a dinner party the next day. However, a woman's method of reheating leftover naan has ignited a debate on social media.

Content creator Alishay from Karachi, Pakistan posted a video that shows her 'washing' a naan under a running tap, then toasting it on a tawa with oil before eating it. The method has sparked a row in the comments section of the post. While some have been left utterly baffled by the technique, others have admitted that they use a similar method to reheat food.

"The leftover food tastes 10 times better than it does the night before ISTG (I swear to God) nobody can fight me on this," stated Alishay while sharing her video. "Are you even desi/brown, if you don’t fry your naan," she added.

The video begins by showcasing her putting a naan under a running tap, allowing it to soak the water. She then keeps the naan on a tawa to toast it. She also uses an enormous quantity of oil to heat the naan. Once it's properly toasted, she consumes it.

In her caption, she elaborated on her technique. "Why did I water the naan: if you add water to any stale bread and toast it, it will become soft and just like new again," she said.

Alishay's video was posted on December 30 and has gained over 32.9 million views since then. The comments section of the post is inundated with mixed reactions from Instagram users.

Some netizens slammed the technique. "Why would you wet the naan", not unlike many others,’ wrote a user.

However, others stated that the technique works well for leftover bread. "I do prefer soaking the bread in water for 20 sec before heating it," asserted an Instagram user.

"Everyone in Germany also wets their bread rolls before putting them in the oven to revive them. So the naan thing was normal. Looks delish!" posted another user.