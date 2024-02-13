Twitter
Headlines

Watch: Woman 'washes' naan under running water before eating it, viral video sparks online debate

Watch: Spinner's unbelievable ball stuns batter, takes internet by storm

Who was Mallika Rajput? Kangana Ranaut's co-star who has died under suspicious circumstances

Meet Aman Natt, the founder of unique education platforms, earning in millions now

Meet Prakriti Joshi, hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, her whopping salary is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Woman 'washes' naan under running water before eating it, viral video sparks online debate

Watch: Spinner's unbelievable ball stuns batter, takes internet by storm

Who was Mallika Rajput? Kangana Ranaut's co-star who has died under suspicious circumstances

Fruits rich in vitamin D

6 South Indian fish recipes best for dinner

8 yoga asanas for healthy heart

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

World Book Fair 2024: Watch As DNA Brings To You All That's Special This Around | Public Opinion

World Book Fair 2024: DNA In Talk With Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi | DNA Exclusive

Who was Mallika Rajput? Kangana Ranaut's co-star who has died under suspicious circumstances

Not Juhi Chawla, this actress was Yash Chopra's first choice for Darr with Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol

Mahira Khan breaks silence on pregnancy rumours and reports of her exit from Netflix show

HomeViral

Viral

Watch: Woman 'washes' naan under running water before eating it, viral video sparks online debate

"The leftover food tastes 10 times better than it does the night before ISTG (I swear to God) nobody can fight me on this," stated Alishay while sharing her video.

article-main

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 07:11 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Normally people reheat and consume leftover food from a dinner party the next day. However, a woman's method of reheating leftover naan has ignited a debate on social media. 

Content creator Alishay from Karachi, Pakistan posted a video that shows her 'washing' a naan under a running tap, then toasting it on a tawa with oil before eating it. The method has sparked a row in the comments section of the post. While some have been left utterly baffled by the technique, others have admitted that they use a similar method to reheat food.

"The leftover food tastes 10 times better than it does the night before ISTG (I swear to God) nobody can fight me on this," stated Alishay while sharing her video. "Are you even desi/brown, if you don’t fry your naan," she added. 

The video begins by showcasing her putting a naan under a running tap, allowing it to soak the water. She then keeps the naan on a tawa to toast it. She also uses an enormous quantity of oil to heat the naan. Once it's properly toasted, she consumes it.

In her caption, she elaborated on her technique. "Why did I water the naan: if you add water to any stale bread and toast it, it will become soft and just like new again," she said.

Alishay's video was posted on December 30 and has gained over 32.9 million views since then. The comments section of the post is inundated with mixed reactions from Instagram users.

Some netizens slammed the technique. "Why would you wet the naan", not unlike many others,’ wrote a user.

However, others stated that the technique works well for leftover bread. "I do prefer soaking the bread in water for 20 sec before heating it," asserted an Instagram user.

"Everyone in Germany also wets their bread rolls before putting them in the oven to revive them. So the naan thing was normal. Looks delish!" posted another user.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 2: Shahid, Kriti’s film sees 40% growth, mints Rs 9.50 crore

    Meet woman who designed lounge area of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, she is married to...

    Weather update: IMD predicts rains in these states on Feb 13-14, check full forecast here

    This is world's most haunted place, village disappeared in just 1 day, now ghosts live in...

    Viral video: Indian woman wears 'lehenga' as she walks through London streets, netizens call her 'runaway bride', watch

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

    Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

    5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

    Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

    In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE