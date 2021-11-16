WATCH: Woman prepares McDonald's order worth Rs 5 lakh in viral video

McDonald's receives a huge number of orders every day; the fast food chain has long been a source of convenient yet delicious burgers, sandwiches and beverages. Brittani Marie Curtis, a McDonald's employee, recently shared a TikTok video that went viral showing her effort in preparing 3,200 burgers and 3,200 cookies in just 4 hours.

"No lie, ya girl is TIRED!" reads the title on the clip, which was posted on November 10 on TikTok. According to the McDonald's employee, she took a $7,000 (more than Rs 5.2 lakh) order. Curtis stated she prepared a 6,400-item order consisting of 1,600 McChicken burgers, 1,600 McDoubles, and 3,200 cookies in the 22-second video. Curtis mentioned in the video's comments area that the order was for a small prison in Perry, Georgia, and that the employees had only four hours to complete it.

Check out the video here:

According to a local TV station in Atlanta, the McDonald's is near the Houston County Detention Center, but it's unknown if that's where the order was placed. The footage shows boxes filled with McChicken and McDouble burgers in the restaurant's kitchen. Curtis also claimed that when accepting the order, she had to make numerous 500-transaction purchases, and employees monitored the products by counting them 20 by 20.

At the time of posting, the video received over 784,000 views and 127,000 likes. Curtis claimed in the comments that the facility paid for the meals beforehand. Curtis continued, "We do business with them a lot". She also added, "They’re very credible. It's usually never such short notice though." Curtis, prison facility officials, and McDonald's did not answer to Insider's request for comment right away.