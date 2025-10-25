Watch: Woman shares her first-ever Emirates flight experience in viral video, internet reacts
Major blow for India! Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer sustains rib cage injury, faces race against time for South Africa series
Bihar elections 2025: INDIA bloc to announce Muslim Deputy CM face ahead of polls? Tejashwi Yadav drops BIG hint, 'not ruling out...'
Audrey Eckert of Nebraska crowned Miss USA 2025, to represent US at Miss Universe
Watch: Virat Kohli's patriotic gesture melts hearts after SCG win, fans call him 'true Indian'
US mass shooting: 2 killed, several critically injured at weekend party in North Carolina
US: Early voting kicks off in New York mayor’s race, Zohran Mamdani ahead in polls
Jassi weds Jassi trailer: Ranvir Shorey, Sikandar Kher lead Shakespeare-inspired 'comedy of errors' netizens call it 'perfect throwback' to Khosla Ka Ghosla era
'We will see how...': Shubman Gill breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s future after Australia ODIs
Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas once used all of Mumbai’s generators to create this unforgettable moment
VIRAL
In the video, shared by Instagram user Anuja Kulkarni, she begins, "This flight is very special for me because it's my first time flying with Emirates."
There's something truly magical about flying—the thrill of takeoff, the glow of cabin lights, and the childlike excitement of watching the clouds float by. For many travellers, stepping onto a plane feels like stepping into a different world, one filled with tranquillity, new possibilities, and a touch of luxury in the air. Recently, a woman captured this joy during her first flight with Emirates and shared it on Instagram. Now, her reel is winning hearts online and giving viewers a glimpse into what made the experience so unforgettable.
In the video, shared by Instagram user Anuja Kulkarni, she begins, "This flight is very special for me because it's my first time flying with Emirates." She explains that her journey began with a check-in, which was smooth, quick, and surprisingly fun. Everything felt organised, and even first-time travellers like her felt like VIPs. When she stepped inside the plane, she was immediately impressed by the ambience, soft lighting, and calm atmosphere.
According to her, the seats were extremely clean, extremely comfortable, and provided the perfect place to relax and stretch. She then talked about the surprise gifts she received during the flight, which included headphones, a travel kit, a pillow, and a soft shawl. She further said that it was her best flying experience ever, as everything felt smooth, peaceful, and comfortable from start to finish. She also received some travel tips from the friendly cabin crew.
Sharing the video, she wrote, "The sweetest cabin crew even let me wear their Emirates hat! My first Emirates flight was more special than I could have imagined. From check-in to the in-flight experience, everything felt like a dream. Stay tuned for Part 2, as this journey deserves more than one Reel!"
Admiration for Emirates isn't limited to passengers. Recently, an Indian Emirates flight attendant also gave passengers a closer look at the airline's quirks. Cabin crew member Panthi Shah shared a short video on Instagram, revealing interesting facts about Emirates' iconic uniform – something many people may have seen but probably never given much thought to. You can read about it here.
Also read: Aniruddhacharya calls Darwin’s theory ‘irrelevant’ in India: ‘Uske yahan kisi ka baap...’