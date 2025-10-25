FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
VIRAL

Watch: Woman shares her first-ever Emirates flight experience in viral video, internet reacts

In the video, shared by Instagram user Anuja Kulkarni, she begins, "This flight is very special for me because it's my first time flying with Emirates."

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 11:23 PM IST

Watch: Woman shares her first-ever Emirates flight experience in viral video, internet reacts
There's something truly magical about flying—the thrill of takeoff, the glow of cabin lights, and the childlike excitement of watching the clouds float by. For many travellers, stepping onto a plane feels like stepping into a different world, one filled with tranquillity, new possibilities, and a touch of luxury in the air. Recently, a woman captured this joy during her first flight with Emirates and shared it on Instagram. Now, her reel is winning hearts online and giving viewers a glimpse into what made the experience so unforgettable.

In the video, shared by Instagram user Anuja Kulkarni, she begins, "This flight is very special for me because it's my first time flying with Emirates." She explains that her journey began with a check-in, which was smooth, quick, and surprisingly fun. Everything felt organised, and even first-time travellers like her felt like VIPs. When she stepped inside the plane, she was immediately impressed by the ambience, soft lighting, and calm atmosphere.

According to her, the seats were extremely clean, extremely comfortable, and provided the perfect place to relax and stretch. She then talked about the surprise gifts she received during the flight, which included headphones, a travel kit, a pillow, and a soft shawl. She further said that it was her best flying experience ever, as everything felt smooth, peaceful, and comfortable from start to finish. She also received some travel tips from the friendly cabin crew.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "The sweetest cabin crew even let me wear their Emirates hat! My first Emirates flight was more special than I could have imagined. From check-in to the in-flight experience, everything felt like a dream. Stay tuned for Part 2, as this journey deserves more than one Reel!"

Watch the full video below:

 

 

Admiration for Emirates isn't limited to passengers. Recently, an Indian Emirates flight attendant also gave passengers a closer look at the airline's quirks. Cabin crew member Panthi Shah shared a short video on Instagram, revealing interesting facts about Emirates' iconic uniform – something many people may have seen but probably never given much thought to. You can read about it here.

Also read: Aniruddhacharya calls Darwin’s theory ‘irrelevant’ in India: ‘Uske yahan kisi ka baap...’

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
