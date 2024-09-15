Twitter
Watch: Woman sarpanch surprises IAS Tina Dabi with her fluent English, video goes viral

Watch: Woman sarpanch surprises IAS Tina Dabi with her fluent English, video goes viral

The video shows a woman sarpanch wearing a Rajputi dress and veil addressing a gathering standing on a podium.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 05:33 PM IST

Watch: Woman sarpanch surprises IAS Tina Dabi with her fluent English, video goes viral
IAS Tina Dabi often makes headlines for various reasons. The UPSC 2015 topper is known for her work in several districts in Rajasthan. Now, a video of IAS Tina Dabi has gone viral on social media, in which she seemed to be surprised by a woman sarpanch's speech in English. The video shows a woman sarpanch wearing a Rajputi dress and veil addressing a gathering standing on a podium.

As she speaks in English, everyone, including IAS Tina Dabi, was surprised by her fluent English. All the people gave the woman a big round of applause. The video has been widely shared on social media. The woman sarpanch is said to be Sonu Kanwar, who gave the surprising speech in Rajasthan's Barmer.

"I am glad to be part of this day. First of all, I welcome our collector, Tina ma'am," the woman began her speech. Check out the viral video below:

 

 

Moreover, IAS Tina Dabi was recently transferred to Barmer as Collector. She was earlier the District Collector for Jaisalmer. While her husband, IAS Pradeep Gawande, was appointed the District Collector of Jalore, approximately 150 km away from Barmer. IAS Tina is a high-profile bureaucrat whose wedding to fellow IAS officer Pradeep Gawande last year made headlines. The IAS officer rose to fame in 2015 when as topped the UPSC Civil Services examination.

READ | Meet Indian woman, whose father-in-law has Rs 125932 crore net worth, left job at Goldman Sachs, now works... 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
