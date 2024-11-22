A video of a young woman preparing 'Parle-G Biryani' has taken social media by storm. In the video, the woman adds Parle-G biscuits to the dish, giving it a unique twist, which has caught the attention of many online.

Biryani is one of the most beloved dishes in India, known for its rich flavours and aromatic spices. Over the years, it has undergone various experiments, with countless versions emerging to cater to diverse tastes. From the traditional mutton and chicken biryanis to innovative variations like a biryani served with a potato, this iconic dish has evolved into a culinary masterpiece. But now Biryani has been taken to a whole new level with the addition of biscuits, adding an unexpected twist to this traditional dish.

The video was posted on the account @creamycreationsbyhkr11, where the young woman proudly showcases the biryani she made.

The cook asserts that she mixed biryani masala with Parle-G biscuits, but while the masala isn’t clearly visible in the video, there are numerous biscuits spread over the rice.

Watch the viral video here:

When life gives your ParLe G, don’t dip in chai, make a biryani out of it pic.twitter.com/YwinFKUqpC — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) November 20, 2024

While her face reflects positivity and pride, the comment section tells a different story. In the comments, netizens have overwhelmingly criticised the idea of this biryani.

Meanwhile, one user commented, “Bhai sahab kya wahiyaat harkat hai yeh? (What rubbish?)”

“I know this sounds stupid, but did she really cook the biryani with the plastic packet?,” another user commented.

“She’s a going to hell for doing such things to biryani,” another user wrote.

