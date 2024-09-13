Watch: Woman gets stuck in fast rotating blade, here’s what happened at last minute

The video of the incident, which has since gone viral

In a heart-stopping incident caught on CCTV, a woman narrowly escaped a life-threatening situation when she accidentally got stuck in a fast-rotating blade attached to a machine. The terrifying moment unfolded as the woman was passing through a narrow space between the machine and a nearby wall when her hoodie got caught in the blade, pulling her into its rapid spin.

The video of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows the woman being rotated along with the blade as bystanders watched in horror. Thankfully, a quick-thinking man rushed to the scene and managed to switch off the machine just in time, saving her life in the nick of time.

Watch

The CCTV footage was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the handle ‘CCTV IDIOTS’ with the caption, "WOW!! She got lucky." Since being posted, the video has amassed over 589K views, sparking widespread reactions from viewers who expressed shock and relief over the woman's narrow escape.

Social media users were quick to weigh in on the incident. “Doesn't seem like a very safe location for an open bladed whatever that is ... within a narrow walkway,” one user commented, pointing out the hazardous setup. Another joked, “And I get annoyed getting stuck in door handles. This is another level.”

Many credited the man who acted swiftly to stop the machine, calling him a hero. “OMG, thanks to that man who saved her life,” wrote one user. Others shared light-hearted remarks, with one saying, “Machine said- I need one dance, got a rotation in her pants. And she was like prey to make it back in one piece, I prey, I prey.”