Watch: Woman fends off giant crocodile with slippers in viral video

A video of a woman using her slippers to shoo away a giant crocodile has gone viral, racking up 3.1 million views.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 03:44 PM IST

Watch: Woman fends off giant crocodile with slippers in viral video
A daring encounter with a crocodile has captured the internet's attention after a video of a woman using her slippers to fend off the reptile went viral. The footage, shared by Twitter user @AMAZlNGNATURE, has amassed over 3.1 million views and sparked a wave of humorous reactions from viewers.

In the video, a woman calmly stands on the riverbank with her dog while a large crocodile approaches from the water. As the crocodile nears, she removes her slippers, brandishes them, and waves them aggressively at the creature. To everyone's surprise, the crocodile retreats, and the woman breaks into laughter.

The post's caption playfully notes, “Even crocodiles know the power of a mother's slipper.” highlighting the woman's nonchalant but effective approach.

Netizens have been quick to weigh in with their own comments. One user remarked, “Best part for me, she lifts her foot up and takes the shoe off like it’s been her job every day for the last 20 years. Husband home late, kids acting up, gator trying to get dog.”

Another added, “The best and the most effective weapon of women’s arsenal.”

