Watch: Woman dances to Stree 2 song Aaj Ki Raat in Metro, video viral sparks debate online

The clip was shared on Instagram three days ago and has already gained more than 8 lakh views, and several comments.

A video of a woman dancing to Tamannaah Bhatia's hit song 'Aaj Ki Raat' from 'Stree 2' in a metro gained significant attention this week. The video sparked mixed reactions among viewers. Some praised the woman for her boldness, while others criticised her with negative remarks.

The video, posted on Instagram by Saheli Rudra, shows her dancing in the center of a metro coach to the beats of 'Aaj Ki Raat'. In her caption, she mentioned that the dance was done "on public demand." The video displays commuters observing her performance, with some showing amusement, while others display clear signs of annoyance towards the unanticipated exhibition in a public space.

Socail media users swiftly shared their thoughts on the dance performance. One user said, “People are losing their sense of place; this is not the right spot for a dance performance.” Another added, “Not everyone is here for your entertainment, please be mindful.”

In contrast, a follower expressed, She’s living her best life! Why not dance if it brings joy?” However, not all were on board with the public display. “I would be so embarrassed if I was on that coach,” one netizen remarked, while another added, “This is not a stage, it’s public transport—some people are just trying to get to work.”

Earlier, a video featuring a man engaging in "active meditation" inside a metro coach had gained widespread attention. In the video the man could be seen starting in a seated position on the floor, holding onto a support pole. He then effortlessly lifted his body off the ground, leaving observers amazed and questioning the plausibility of such a feat. While many viewed the act as extraordinary, some onlookers have speculated about the technique involved.

In the era of social media, metro trains have evolved into unexpected platforms for viral incidents. Whether it's passengers shooting reels or engaging in heated discussions, the public transport system consistently captures attention.