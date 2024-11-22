A heated argument in Kolkata Metro over Hindi and Bengali sparked a debate on India's linguistic diversity and misconceptions about Hindi as the national language.

A heated exchange in the Kolkata Metro has ignited a discussion on language and regional identity. The incident, captured in a video shared by Abhinaba Pal on November 19, shows two women engaged in a disagreement about the use of Hindi and Bengali in West Bengal.

The argument began when a woman insisted that travelers in West Bengal must learn Hindi, asserting that Hindi is India’s national language. She said, “You are not in Bangladesh; you are in India. West Bengal is a part of India, and you must be learning Hindi.” The other woman, who was recording the interaction, retorted that she lived in West Bengal, her home state, and did not need to conform to someone else’s linguistic preferences.

The woman mocking her went on to say, “You know Bengali but don’t know English, even after residing in India?” She then accused the recorder of being a Bangladeshi, to which the latter sharply responded, “West Bengal is mine, the metro is mine, and it is developed from my tax payments, not your money.”

The situation escalated when the mocking woman threatened legal action, saying, “I’ll file a case against her. She is recording me without permission.” The video also showed another man weighing in, suggesting that those who want to speak Bengali should move to Bangladesh.

This confrontation sparked a wider debate on social media, especially regarding the misconception that Hindi is the national language of India. Pal, who shared the videos, clarified, “Hindi is not our national language. In fact, India has no designated national language. The mockery of other languages must stop.”

The incident drew mixed reactions online. Some users expressed frustration at the lack of respect for regional languages, while others emphasized the need to promote mutual understanding. A few compared the situation to linguistic disputes in other regions, calling for greater tolerance.

This debate underscores the diversity of India and highlights the importance of respecting every state’s linguistic identity.

