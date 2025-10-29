Watch: Woman breaks AC coach window after purse is stolen, shocking incident goes viral

Shattered glass shattered the coach, and passengers on the platform watched in disbelief.

A video of a woman's purse allegedly being stolen while travelling on a train has sparked outrage. She broke the window of her AC coach in anger due to police inaction.

The short clip shows the distraught woman repeatedly hitting and breaking the window of her compartment, while ignoring fellow passengers who pleaded with her to stop.

Shattered glass shattered the coach, and passengers on the platform watched in disbelief. A child, possibly her own, was seen sitting next to her during the explosion.

According to reports, the woman's purse was stolen during her journey. Frustrated by the lack of help from railway staff and officials, she vented her anger on the train window.

Watch the video here:

The video has angered social media users, with one user commenting: "This is outrageous."

Another asked, "What would you call this in India - a lack of civic sense or a lack of faith in the system?"

Many others expressed concern for the child. One user said, "I feel so bad for that child. Someone should have taken the child away." Another said, "The trauma this child will suffer for the rest of his life is unimaginable."

Some viewers criticised her behaviour, while others speculated that she might be suffering from extreme stress or emotional instability. One comment read, "She really looks mentally unstable."

Indian Railways has not yet responded to the viral video.

