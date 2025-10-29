FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Shah Rukh Khan at 60: From Dil Se to Devdas, 7 iconic SRK movies to re-release in theatres this Friday to celebrate King Khan's legacy

Delhi Metro: DMRC announces early resumption of metro services for 5 days due to...; check timings

'Why should anyone bother to play Ranji?': Shashi Tharoor slams BCCI selectors for ignoring Sarfaraz Khan despite stellar domestic record

Good news for Bengaluru commuters, 5th Namma Metro train to cut travel time between RV Road, Bommasandra by...; will launch on...

BIG win for Nvidia as it becomes 1st company to reach USD 5 trillion market value, beats Apple, Google

Watch: Woman breaks AC coach window after purse is stolen, shocking incident goes viral

Women's World Cup 2025: India vs Australia head-to-head in ODIs - Complete record and key stats from knockout matches

BIG relief for taxpayers as CBDT extends due date for filing ITR, audit report for AY 2025-26 to...; check details

Mysterious white object in San Francisco sky goes viral, here’s what it was

Bihar Election 2025: Amit Shah takes dig at Sonia, Lalu, asserts ‘Kisi ke bete ka number...’

VIRAL

Watch: Woman breaks AC coach window after purse is stolen, shocking incident goes viral

Shattered glass shattered the coach, and passengers on the platform watched in disbelief.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 08:03 PM IST

A video of a woman's purse allegedly being stolen while travelling on a train has sparked outrage. She broke the window of her AC coach in anger due to police inaction.

The short clip shows the distraught woman repeatedly hitting and breaking the window of her compartment, while ignoring fellow passengers who pleaded with her to stop.

Shattered glass shattered the coach, and passengers on the platform watched in disbelief. A child, possibly her own, was seen sitting next to her during the explosion.

According to reports, the woman's purse was stolen during her journey. Frustrated by the lack of help from railway staff and officials, she vented her anger on the train window.

The video has angered social media users, with one user commenting: "This is outrageous."

Another asked, "What would you call this in India - a lack of civic sense or a lack of faith in the system?"

Many others expressed concern for the child. One user said, "I feel so bad for that child. Someone should have taken the child away." Another said, "The trauma this child will suffer for the rest of his life is unimaginable."

Some viewers criticised her behaviour, while others speculated that she might be suffering from extreme stress or emotional instability. One comment read, "She really looks mentally unstable."

Indian Railways has not yet responded to the viral video.

