WATCH: Vulgar dance at Chennai medical conference sparks debate, video goes viral

A dance performace at a medical conference in Chennai has faced backlash. The video is also labeled as 'vulgar' by some online users. Video clips of the performance, rapidly gaining traction on social media platform X, depict a woman dancing in what seems to be a crowded room of men.

In the video, the woman can be seen dressed in shorts with a see-through layer and a coordinated crop top, and invited male attendees to participate in dancing with her.

Several men were also joining her on the dance floor while holding drinks in their hands. A backdrop banner displayed "ACRSICON 2024," signaling that the dance performance occurred at the 47th yearly conference of the Association of Colon and Rectal Surgeons of India.

This annual conference of the Association of Colon and Rectal Surgeons of India, held in Chennai on 19th to 21st Sep . What I want to know from @IMAIndiaOrg is this some kind of training in human anatomy? Old doctors grabbing a women in public is what part of medicine practice? pic.twitter.com/KGQIXk4QFW — Sutirtha (@ginger_bread_s) September 23, 2024

ACRSICON 2024 was held at Taj Coromandel in Chennai from September 19 to 21. The specifics regarding the timing and organizers of the contentious dance display remain undisclosed.

The video was shared on social media X, formerly Twitter, with the caption, “This [is from the] annual conference of the Association of Colon and Rectal Surgeons of India, held in Chennai on 19th to 21st Sep.

“What I want to know from the Indian Medical Association is this some kind of training in human anatomy? Old doctors grabbing a woman in public is what part of medicine practice?” the user asked.

The dance act stirred strong opinions, with some condemning it as "vulgar" while others defended it as unobjectionable.

Certain spectators highlighted that there was no instance of anyone forcibly engaging with the woman, as noted by the individual who shared the video.

“To be factually correct, no one really grabbed anyone. As a matter of fact, she ‘grabbed’ a person to dance with. Whether this whole scenario is cringe or if it is warranted is another matter,” a commenter noted.

“It's not called grabbing, rather one is just dancing for fun. Moreover doctors are also humans, why can't they have fun,” another user named Sanjay said.

“They are doctors, all their lives they have done hard work and struggle. What will happen if they enjoy sometimes?” a person asked.

However, a several section of users also criticised the video as they said, “What kind of conference is this?” asked one viewer. Another said: “At every official or other functions, women are made to dance. Isn't it exploitation of the weaker sex?”

“Very shameful,” a third user said.

