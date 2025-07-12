Watch: Virat Kohli's sweet gesture when asked 'where is Anushka?' during charity event in London goes viral

Apart from Wimbledon 2025, Virat Kohli also recently made a solo appearance at YouWeCan charity event in London. In a video going viral from the event, travel blogger and comedian Sumit Sapra can be seen asking him about the lack of Anushka Sharma's presence at the event.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, one of the most loved couples in both Bollywood and the cricketing world, often go viral for their romantic and sweet gestures towards each other. The duo was most recently spotted at Wimbledon 2025 watching Novak Djokovic make a comeback in his Round of 16 match against Alex de Minaur. Virat Kohli, who is currently in London, was seen watching the match in the company of his wife, Anushka Sharma.

Viral video of Virat Kohli's sweet gesture when asked, 'where is Anushka?'

Apart from Wimbledon 2025, Virat Kohli also recently made a solo appearance at YouWeCan charity event in London. In a video going viral from the event, travel blogger and comedian Sumit Sapra can be seen asking him about the lack of Anushka Sharma's presence at the event. When asked about why Anushka Sharma was not accompanying him, Virat Kohli made a cute gesture with his hand, indicating that his wife was home, sleeping with their kids. The video has since gone viral with netizens appreciating how sweet Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are as a couple.

When Anushka Sharma spoke about being the primary caregiver for her and Virat Kohli's child

After Vamika's birth, during an interview with Vogue, Anushka Sharma spoke about how she was the primary caregiver of her daughter with Virat Kohli. Anushka Sharma said that since Virat Kohli plays cricket throughout the year, her main focus is always on her children, especially while they are young.

Anushka Sharma was quoted as saying, "We don’t see it as mum and dad duties, but as a family unit. For us, it’s important that our child be raised with a very balanced outlook. It is all about shared duties. I will be the primary caregiver, especially in the first few years, and that’s the reality… I am self-employed, and I can decide when I am working, if I do one or two films a year. In Virat’s case, he plays round the year. What becomes important is the time we spend together as a family."

When did Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma get married?

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at Lake Como in Italy on December 11, 2017. In January 2021, they welcomed their first child, Vamika and in February 2024, they welcomed their son, Akaay.

