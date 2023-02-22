Watch: Team India ex-skipper Virat Kohli’s fan plants kiss on his wax statue, netizens call for 'Anushka bhabhi'

Virat Kohli, former captain of the Indian Cricket team has one of the greatest fan followings and is one of the most popular celebrities all over the world. Kohli even has a wax statue in the famous Madame Tussauds museum where famous, historical figures, and celebrities' wax statues are displayed. A video has emerged on social media where a fan has been spotted kissing Virat Kohli’s statue in the museum.

The video has gained a lot of people’s attention on social media platforms. In the viral video, the woman was spotted kissing King Kohli’s statue on his lips and then blushes after that.

After the video went viral netizens and Kohli’s fans couldn’t stop themselves from commenting. Some shared an emotional reaction while others found it disgusting. Many people interestingly tagged Virat Kohli’s wife Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on the video.

Check out the reactions of Virat Kohli’s fans:

With a statue... pic.twitter.com/TXU67kSlYz — Gems of Simps (@GemsOfSimps) February 20, 2023

Yeh dekhne se pehle main mar kyu nahi gayi pic.twitter.com/vpTjmGXNUy — Viratian forever! (@viratdiaries_) February 19, 2023