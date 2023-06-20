Watch: Virat Kohli flirts with Tamannaah Bhatia in viral ad, netizens tag Anushka Sharma saying 'sambhal lo'

Tamannaah Bhatia, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Tamannaah Bhatia has been in the news lately after she confirmed her relationship with Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay Varma and called him "her happy place". Amid this new relationship chatter, an old advertisement of Virat Kohli and Tamannaah Bhatia is going viral where they shot a cellphone TV commercial. Virat Kohli is now married to Anushka Sharma, however, he was once rumoured to be dating Tamannaah Bhatia.

READ | Hrithik Roshan drops shirtless photo on 'back day', girlfriend Saba Azad can't keep calm

In the video that is going viral, Virat Kohli could be seen flirting with Tamannaah Bhatia which has garnered a lot of comments from netizens. One user wrote, "Ha Anuska bhabhi, Virat bhai ko sambhal lo," while another user, while tagging Anushka Sharma, commented, "See what is happening here!"

Here's the video

Virat Kohli and Tamannaah Bhatia were rumoured to be dating in 2018 but they never confirmed it. Clarifying her stand at the time, Tamannaah Bhatia said, "I wish, I wish people… They really have no clue. I think we spoke four words during the ad film, that’s it. After that, I’ve never met or spoken to Virat. But, I must say he was better than most of the actors we work with. And it was quite intimidating."

READ | Best web series you can watch for free

Tamannaah Bhatia has been a part of the film industry for 18 years now and recently was the first time that she publicly accepted that she’s dating someone. During an interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah Bhatia said, “I don’t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that’s not the reason why this would happen."