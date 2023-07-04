Watch viral video: Woman shouts, slaps co-passenger inside Delhi metro

Woman shouts, slaps man at Delhi metro| Photo: Twitter

Delhi Metro has become a popular platform for generating viral videos. All sorts of videos from the Delhi metro blow on the internet. Recently a video of a woman shouting at a co-passenger standing right next to her has grabbed the eyeballs of social media.

The woman in the video even slaps him in front of everyone in the compartment. The video was shared on the Twitter account Ghar Ke Kalesh, with the caption, "Kalesh b/w a guy and a Girl Inside “Delhi Metro) - Girl slaps him too hard just think if it was vice-versa".

Kalesh b/w a guy and a Girl Inside “Delhi Metro) - Girl slaps him too hard just think if it was vice-versa pic.twitter.com/Y0RiKeYWem July 3, 2023

The viral video has so far garnered over 67k views.

The video shows a woman standing next to a man and shouting at him. Although the reason for the fight is unclear. The woman screamed at the man and at one point in time she lost her cool and slapped him.

Someone in the same compartment recorded the video and shared it online. Everyone present there watched as the two fought and did not intervene.