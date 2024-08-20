Twitter
You won't believe how much BCCI earned extra from IPL 2023, it's not Rs 1000 crore or Rs 2000 crore, find out huge sum

Haryana govt awards Rs 5 crore to Olympics medallist Manu Bhaker, check how much Neeraj Chopra, others got

After creating a row with her Raksha Bandhan post, Sudha Murty says this

Actress forced into intimate scene with man who sexually assaulted her, had to give 17 takes: Shocking details revealed

Anushka Sharma shares glimpse of Akaay's first Raksha Bandhan with Vamika in London; photo goes viral

Viral

Watch viral video: Woman places her underwear between breads in grocery store and then...

In the video shared on her social media channels, Chloe Lopez can be seen standing in front of the bread section in the supermarket. She can then be seen taking off her underwear and placing it on the tray of bread.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 10:53 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Watch viral video: Woman places her underwear between breads in grocery store and then...
(Photo: Video grab from Twitter)
Social media is filled with many videos of influencers who often post bizarre videos to gain traction and views. A similar video was recently shared by a British influencer named Chloe Lopez who, in a viral challenge, posted a video of removing her underwear and placing it among the bread at a supermarket. The video has now sparked outrage on social media. Chloe Lopez says that she performed the stunt on camera as a challenge. 

In the video shared on her social media channels, Chloe Lopez can be seen standing in front of the bread section in the supermarket. She can then be seen taking off her underwear and placing it on the tray of bread. Chloe Lopez then could be seen walking away with her trolley, smiling at the camera.

Watch the viral video here 

As per Spanish news outlet La Razon, the incident took place at a Mercadona supermarket. The video has now sparked outrage on social media with people demanding strict action against the influencer for her video. 

One user wrote, "If Mercadona doesn't report this woman and make it public that they are prioritizing their customers' health, I will never buy bread from Mercadona again." 

Another said, "I would ban her from entering any supermarket, department store, or shopping centre for life." "She leaves her underwear everywhere. And she's British. Then she comes on holiday to Spain and leaves her underwear in a Mercadona," another stated.

Let us tell you that British influencer Chloe Lopez is famous on TikTok for creating adult content. 

As for Mercadona supermarket, reports state that the store is currently investigating the incident and might take suitable action against Chloe Lopez for her unsanitary behaviour.

