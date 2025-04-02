In a shocking incident, a video has gone viral on social media in which a loco pilot is reportedly being assaulted by his wife in front of his mother-in-law and brother-in-law in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district.

In a shocking incident, a video has gone viral on social media in which a loco pilot is reportedly being assaulted by his wife in front of his mother-in-law and brother-in-law in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district. The loco pilot, identified as Lokesh, had secretly recorded the video of the incident in which his wife could be seen slapping him multiple times and as he pleads before her with folded hands.

Viral video of wife beating loco pilot husband

As per the video, the incident occurred on March 20 and on the following day, Lokesh reached Kotwali police station and filed a complaint against the assault. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under relevant sections and began investigating the matter. “Recently, a video of a woman assaulting a man has gone viral. The man in the video, who is a railway loco pilot identified as Lokesh, had also filed a complaint of assault against his wife, mother-in-law and brother-in-law on March 21. Acting on it, a case was registered at Kotwali police station under sections 296, 115 and 351 of Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS),” said Mahendra Singh Chouhan, City Superintendent of Police (CSP, Satna).

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

Loco pilot Majhi’s complaint

Majhi’s complaint says that his marriage to Harshita Raikwar took place in June 2023. He further says that soon after marriage, he had been allegedly harassed by his wife and in-laws over dowry. He explains that he never asked for dowry from his wife’s family but despite that his in-laws had been threatening him to file false cases against him.

Lokesh Majhi recounted that on March 20 his wife and her family assaulted him. The recording that he made supports his claim.

Harshita’s statement

Lokesh Majhi’s wife Harshita has also issued a statement in this regard. She claimed that the argument between the couple started over the mangalsutra. She said, “By mistake, I raised my hand on my husband. I love Lokesh very much. I don't want to divorce my husband. I'm willing to apologize. Please forgive me this time, and I won't make the same mistake again.”