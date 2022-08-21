Search icon
Watch: UP BJP leader caught with female friend; wife, mother-in-law thrash them on road

Moni Sonkar, wife of the BJP leader Mohit Sonkar, has filed a complaint at the Juhi police station.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

Watch: UP BJP leader caught with female friend; wife, mother-in-law thrash them on road
Twitter(@MrVVimalMehra)

In a shocking case, a BJP leader was caught by his wife when he was in his car with a female friend.

The BJP leader, Mohit Sonkar, a secretary in the Bundelkhand region, was thrashed by his wife, mother-in-law, and other in-laws with slippers in the middle of the road.

Along with this, the woman friend was also beaten up by her businessman husband and the wife of the BJP leader.

READ | Monkeypox scare: Virus DNA spotted on 21 everyday objects, including toilet seat, light switch among others

Sonkar’s wife made a video of the incident and made it viral on social media.

On getting information of the incident, the police team from Juhi police station reached the spot and took both the parties to the police station.

Moni Sonkar, wife of the BJP leader, has filed a complaint at the Juhi police station.

ACP Babupurwa, Alok Singh, said that the FIR will be registered after proper investigations in the matter.

 

