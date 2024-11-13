VIRAL
This created a ruckus in the building, everyone was shocked, with security trying to catch him
Recently in a Taiwanese parliamentary session a member snatched the bill and ran away with the intention of not letting the bill pass. This created a ruckus in the building, with everyone being shocked and security trying to catch him.
This incident occurred on 17th May this year. A Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator, Kuo Kuo-We stole the bill and ran away to prevent it from passing. The scene was dramatic, with heated debates over proposed reforms by the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and Taiwan People's Party (TPP). Fierce resistance has been meted out to these reforms, which include measures to criminalise officials for making false statements in parliament and to strengthen legislative oversight.
The proposed changes are criticised by critics who say they would weaken Taiwan's democratic underpinnings and could help bring the island closer to China. Opposition parties' actions have been condemned by the Taiwan Bar Association, which said they 'undermine Taiwan's democratic foundations'.
It comes in the wake of the January elections, where the China-leaning KMT and TPP won a majority in the legislature. But in May, the DPP's candidate, William Lai Ching-te, won the presidency, giving rise to a convoluted political environment.
The opposition parties have rapidly advanced these controversial bills as President-elect Lai prepares to take office with no legislative majority. The four bills were passed in spite of intense protests both within and without the parliament, with the KMT and TPP's majority behind them.
This is another example of the ongoing struggle between Taiwan's major political parties and the precarious balance of power in the region. It also reflects on the complicated relationship between Taiwan and China, which sees the island as a breakaway province that will eventually reunite with the mainland.
