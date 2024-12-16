The video shows tourists on an open safari vehicle enjoying the trip when they spot a hippo standing on the road.

A video of a huge hippopotamus charging at a safari vehicle in South Africa has gone viral, leaving viewers shocked. The footage, shared on YouTube by the channel ‘Latest Sightings,’ was filmed during a safari at Manyoni Private Game Reserve.

The video shows tourists on an open safari vehicle enjoying the trip when they spot a hippo standing on the road. The driver, Sandiso, began reversing carefully as the hippo moved closer. Suddenly, the hippo charged at full speed, forcing Sandiso to reverse quickly. At one point, the hippo came very close to the vehicle, opening its large mouth as if to attack. Thanks to Sandiso’s quick action, the tourists managed to escape safely.

Netizens Reaction

The dramatic video has caught the attention of social media users, who shared their thoughts on the close encounter.

One person wrote, “He was sneaking on the car like a cat.”

Another said, “Kudos to the guide for getting them out of danger.”

“It really thought it was stealthily sneaking up on them,” noted a viewer.

“Hippo with its high speed, I was also thinking ‘shit, shit, shit!’” added another.

“The hippo wasn’t angry... it was hungry!” joked a user.