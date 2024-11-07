The video captures an older man and woman locked in a verbal altercation, with both sides refusing to back down.

In yet another instance of Delhi Metro drama, a video has gone viral showing an intense argument between two passengers, believed to have erupted over pushing and shoving. Shared on social media by the handle ‘gharkekalesh’ on X (formerly Twitter), the video has garnered over 131,000 views, with users buzzing about the incident.

The video captures an older man and woman locked in a verbal altercation, with both sides refusing to back down. Other passengers around the pair attempted to intervene but were largely ignored as the conflict continued to escalate. Although the exact date and location of the incident remain unconfirmed, the scene has resonated with viewers familiar with the frequent clashes in Delhi’s crowded metro system.

The post’s caption, “Kalesh inside Delhi metro over push and shove,” struck a chord with users who joked that the metro should be renamed the “Kalash Train” due to daily disputes. Comments flooded in, with one user humorously writing, “Stop fighting, Trump is winning over there!” while another remarked, “This is an everyday thing.” Yet another user called for a dedicated page for "Metro Kalesh," citing the endless stream of conflicts captured on video.