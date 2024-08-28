Twitter
Viral

Watch viral video: Rekha runs to Jaya Bachchan, hugs as Amitabh Bachchan...

As soon as Amitabh Bachchan went on to the stage, Rekha, who was sitting further away, could be seen running towards Jaya Bachchan and giving her a big bear hug.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 07:34 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

It is a rare occasion when fans witness Jaya Bachchan and Rekha in the same frame so when it does happen it's surely special. Amid the ongoing divorce rumours between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, now a video is going viral on social media which showcases a rare and heartfelt moment between Rekha and Jaya Bachchan during the 2015 Star Screen Awards. The video is from when Amitabh Bachchan won the Best Actor award for 'Piku' but what made that win memorable for all was Rekha's surprising gesture towards Jaya Bachchan.

In the video, both Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan can be seen getting up from their seats as soon as Big B's name is announced. As soon as Amitabh Bachchan went on to the stage, Rekha, who was sitting further away, could be seen running towards Jaya Bachchan and giving her a big bear hug. 

The two women could then be seen standing side-by-side as Amitabh Bachchan accepted the award. 

Watch the video here 


u/Chai_Lijiye inBollyBlindsNGossip

Over the years, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan's personal dynamics have been discussed a lot. Their most talked-about collaboration remains Yash Chopra’s 'Silsila' (1981), a film rife with conjecture about real-life parallels.

The film marked the last time Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha worked together but the duo is still considered one of Bollywood’s most celebrated on-screen couples. 

Once, during an interview with Simi Grewal, Rekha openly admitted to being "in love with" Amitabh Bachchan. Opening up about her feelings, Rekha described them as "passionate, insane, and desperate." 

Despite this, Rekha clarified that she was never in a relationship with Amitabh Bachchan. "There was never a personal connection with him. Never ever," she said. 

