Viral video: Pakistani girl sets internet on fire with her sizzling dance on ‘Laila Main Laila’

In the sizzling video, which has now gone viral on social media, a beautiful Pakistani girl can be seen dancing to superhit Bollywood song “Laila Main Laila”.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

Viral video: Dance videos often go viral on Instagram and other social media platforms and the videos of Pakistani girls dancing on Bollywood songs often set the internet on fire as they grab eyeballs in both India and Pakistan.

It may be recalled that the video of a young girl grooving to popular Bollywood song ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukare’ recently slayed the internet and girl Ayesha has now become quite popular in India too. Now, another dance video from Pakistan is grabbing the attention of the netizens.

In the sizzling video, a beautiful Pakistani girl can be seen dancing to superhit Bollywood song “Laila Main Laila”. Her sexy moves have left the people present there completely stunned. The girl I wearing a off-white gown and is dancing superbly.

Watch the viral video here:

Shared on YouTube by Wedding Sutra, the video has accumulated over two lakh views. The energy of the girl and her sultry dance performance is receiving praise from the viewers.

