Watch: Video of Pakistani musicians play Mera Dil Ye Pukare’s Qawali version in presence of Ayesha goes viral

Musicians performing in front of Ayesha

Pakistani girl Ayesha has now become a social media sensation thanks to her viral dance performance on Mera Dil Ye Pukare song. The video of Ayesha’s dance on this song grabbed over a million views and made Ayesha an overnight star.

Since then, the dance has been recreated by several people to make Instagram reels and now it has been recreated by a group of Pakistani musicians. In the video, which has now gone viral on social media, a group of Pakistani musicians can be seen playing the Qawali version of Mera Dil Ye Pukare. The best part is that the Pakistani musicians are performing the Qawali version in front of Ayesha.

The video was shared by Qamar Raza Santoo on Instagram. The bio of Qamar says that he is a Qawal and singer. In the video, Ayesha can be seen dressed in a sharara set and enjoying the song.

The video has gone crazily viral and got over 28.5 million views so far.

Mera Dil Ye Pukare song was sung by Bollywood legend Lata Mangeshkar.