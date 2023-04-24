Watch: Viral video of two women engaging in fistfight, pull hair over a saree in Bengaluru store

Picture: Twitter screenshot; Image source: @rvaidya2000

Recently, two women got into a nasty fight during a saree sale event held at a retail outlet in Bengaluru. The video of the two women was caught on camera and was extensively shared on social media platforms.

The incident happened as the clothes business was getting rid of its stock of well-known Malleshwaram silk sarees by hosting its annual discount sale.

In the popular video, swarms of women can be seen purchasing sarees from the store. A heated debate between two ladies in the rear quickly escalates into a full-fledged physical fight as the situation takes a catastrophic turn.

Mysore silk saree yearly sale @Malleshwaram .. two customers fighting over for a saree.RT pic.twitter.com/4io5fiYay0 — RVAIDYA (@rvaidya2000) April 23, 2023

Two women were seen arguing angrily while shopping for a saree in a video posted by Twitter user R Vaidya. They both began physically assaulting one another as the argument heated up, and they were later spotted engaging in a fistfight.

The aggressive customers proceeded to hit each other despite the security guards' best efforts to keep them apart. There was a massive crowd inside the store when this incident occurred.

The video of this incident has gained 13.8K views on Twitter and has more than 800 likes.

After the video went viral, netizens couldn’t stop sharing their comments regarding the incident. Here’s what netizens said, “I like the ones who are shopping without even turning their heads to see what's happening ..... oblivious of the ruckus.” Another user tweeted “shows in what great demand their sarees are. This video can be shown as an advertisement." "In this country, people fight for land, money, and sarees," remarked one citizen.