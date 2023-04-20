Watch: Viral video of men wearing 'denim skirts' in Delhi Metro divides internet

Picture Credits: Instagram- @sameerthatsit & _bhavyakumar

Several videos have gone viral of users who have dressed either differently or something that has caught people’s attention. Another such video has gone viral on one of the biggest social media platforms Instagram where two young men were seen wearing “denim skirts” in the Delhi metro.

Users named Bhavya Kumar and Sameer Khan posted a video on Instagram on the 16th of April 2023. They were seen wearing long denim skirts and were travelling in the Delhi metro.

Their outfit caught many people’s attention. They recorded some travellers' reactions while they were in the metro. The video has gained more than 16,000 likes and many people have commented on the video and the outfit they are seen wearing. Some have talked about normalising these outfits for men while some have shared laughing emojis. Here are some mixed reactions from the users.

A user commented “Denim lungi,” while another user commented “Or ladke bolte h unke pass jada kapde ni hote shirt pant k alawa, we can normalize these outfits.” Another user said, “And killed it."