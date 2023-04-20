Search icon
Watch: Viral video of men wearing 'denim skirts' in Delhi Metro divides internet

A video of two men wearing "denim skirts" in the Delhi metro has gone viral on the internet. Check netizens reaction on their video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

Picture Credits: Instagram- @sameerthatsit & _bhavyakumar

Several videos have gone viral of users who have dressed either differently or something that has caught people’s attention. Another such video has gone viral on one of the biggest social media platforms Instagram where two young men were seen wearing “denim skirts” in the Delhi metro. 

Users named Bhavya Kumar and Sameer Khan posted a video on Instagram on the 16th of April 2023. They were seen wearing long denim skirts and were travelling in the Delhi metro. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sameer Khan (@sameerthatsit)

Their outfit caught many people’s attention. They recorded some travellers' reactions while they were in the metro. The video has gained more than 16,000 likes and many people have commented on the video and the outfit they are seen wearing. Some have talked about normalising these outfits for men while some have shared laughing emojis. Here are some mixed reactions from the users. 

A user commented “Denim lungi,” while another user commented “Or ladke bolte h unke pass jada kapde ni hote shirt pant k alawa, we can normalize these outfits.” Another user said, “And killed it."

Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, celebs who rocked the ramp on day 2
In pic: Palak Tiwari sizzles in multi-colored lehenga choli
Cycle in style with these 10 cool biking gadgets, accessories
5 times Jacqueline Fernandez nailed aerial yoga, know its benefits
Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature with sultry poses in red backless dress under shower, Disha Patani reacts
First-image
Big setback for Rahul Gandhi in 'Modi surname' defamation case
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
