Watch: Video of elephant being attacked by 14 lionesses goes viral; netizens applaud bravery of jumbo

The majority of the time, a Lion fighting alone has been found to prevail in fights with other animals. But this fascinating video disproves that. On social media, a video depicting a fight between one elephant and 14 lionesses has gone viral. This video is an old one that has reappeared on social media, claims a user. An elephant is attacked by a group of lionesses in the trending video.

Lone tusker takes on 14 lionesses & wins…

Who should be than king of forest ?

Via Clement Ben pic.twitter.com/kYbZNvabFv — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 27, 2022

As the video continues, the lionesses can be seen switching off on the elephant's back to attack it. The courageous jumbo, nevertheless, is persistent and keeps leading the creatures into the body of water. The elephant fights hard to escape the lionesses' lethal grasps and wades far into the water body to escape the group.

IFS officer Susanta Nanda posted the video to Twitter with the caption, "Lone tusker takes on 14 lionesses & wins. Who should be than king of forest?” The video has received more than 10,000 likes and close to 3 lakh views so far. One user commented, “Warrior of jungle that's true”. Another wrote, “A brave animal ,very tough fighter ,a hero of animal kingdom”