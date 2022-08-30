Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Watch: Video of elephant being attacked by 14 lionesses goes viral; netizens applaud bravery of jumbo

An elephant is attacked by a group of lionesses in the trending video.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 09:05 AM IST

Watch: Video of elephant being attacked by 14 lionesses goes viral; netizens applaud bravery of jumbo
Photo: Twitter

The majority of the time, a Lion fighting alone has been found to prevail in fights with other animals. But this fascinating video disproves that. On social media, a video depicting a fight between one elephant and 14 lionesses has gone viral. This video is an old one that has reappeared on social media, claims a user. An elephant is attacked by a group of lionesses in the trending video.

 

 

As the video continues, the lionesses can be seen switching off on the elephant's back to attack it. The courageous jumbo, nevertheless, is persistent and keeps leading the creatures into the body of water. The elephant fights hard to escape the lionesses' lethal grasps and wades far into the water body to escape the group.

READ | Viral video: Snake with open hood sits on sleeping woman in field, know what happened next

IFS officer Susanta Nanda posted the video to Twitter with the caption, "Lone tusker takes on 14 lionesses & wins. Who should be than king of forest?” The video has received more than 10,000 likes and close to 3 lakh views so far. One user commented, “Warrior of jungle that's true”. Another wrote, “A brave animal ,very tough fighter ,a hero of animal kingdom”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS DOST 2022 phase 3 seat allotment registration at dost.cgg.gov.in: Details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.