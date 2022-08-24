Watch: Nerve-chilling video of crocodile galloping at man goes viral, leaves netizens stunned

Photo: Twitter/@susantananda3

The only animals that are believed to have survived the asteroid that swept out the dinosaur species are crocodiles. Anyone who hears the word "crocodile" gets a chill down their spine, and Steve Irwin was probably the only one who got delighted. However, if one were to come face to face with a crocodile, the creature's razor-sharp teeth, enormous jaws, and intense stares would be enough to cause anyone to tremble in terror.

I had never seen a crocodile galloping pic.twitter.com/PjdnaDVrss — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 23, 2022

In a nerve-wrecking video, a crocodile can be seen galloping at man inside an enclosure. The viral video showed a reptile charging towards the man while standing on its claws. IFS officer Susanta Nanda posted the video on his Twitter page.

It has received more than 2,000 likes and over 76,000 views since being posted. One user commented, “It's a Cuban crocodile. They can sprint over short distances. While another wrote, “I've seen a video of a crocodile climbing over a fence and getting over to the other side as well.”